Illinois AG Calls On Banks To Eliminate Overdraft Fees

Apr 7, 2022 @ 10:45am
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is calling on JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, U.S. Bank, and Wells Fargo to eliminate all overdraft fees on consumer bank accounts.  Raoul and a coalition of attorneys generals sent letters to each financial institution urging them to eliminate overdraft fees by this summer to create a fairer and more inclusive consumer financial system.  The group says overdraft fees have had harmful effects on millions of consumers nationwide, especially people of color and vulnerable families.

