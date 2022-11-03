1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Sues To Block $4B Payout To Albertsons Shareholders

November 3, 2022 8:53AM CDT
Share
Illinois AG Sues To Block $4B Payout To Albertsons Shareholders

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining the attorneys general of California and the District of Columbia in suing Albertsons and Kroger after the two announced they plan to merge. The lawsuit aims to stop a nearly four-billion-dollar payout to Albertsons’ shareholders until the attorneys general complete a full review of the proposed merger. The suit argues the payout would make it difficult for Albertsons to compete effectively with other supermarkets. Raoul says the proposed supermarket merger would be significantly felt in Illinois since Chicago area grocery chains Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are owned by Albertsons and Kroger.

Popular Posts

1

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly
2

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man
3

Five Arrested After a Foot Chase with Joliet Police
4

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday
5

Nurses At St. Joe's Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Recent Posts