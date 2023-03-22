Illinois AG Urges Kia And Hyundai To Act To Protect Vehicle Owners

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining other attorneys general in calling on Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company to protect vehicle owners. The coalition wants both companies to take swift and comprehensive action to help remedy the crisis of car thefts that have taken place as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers. Last year, there were over seven-thousand Hyundai and Kia thefts in Chicago.