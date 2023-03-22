1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois AG Urges Kia And Hyundai To Act To Protect Vehicle Owners

March 22, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Illinois AG Urges Kia And Hyundai To Act To Protect Vehicle Owners
(AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining other attorneys general in calling on Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company to protect vehicle owners. The coalition wants both companies to take swift and comprehensive action to help remedy the crisis of car thefts that have taken place as a result of the companies’ failure to equip vehicles with anti-theft immobilizers. Last year, there were over seven-thousand Hyundai and Kia thefts in Chicago.

