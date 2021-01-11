      Breaking News
Illinois Black Caucus Calling For Sweeping Police Reform

Jan 11, 2021 @ 7:04am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois Legislative Black Caucus is calling for sweeping police reform. Members discussed their criminal justice agenda yesterday, which seeks to eliminate cash bond and allow anonymous complaints to be used against officers. State Representative David Welter from (R-Morris) spoke out on his opposition to the proposed package of legislation and says if enacted, it could have a devastating impact on public safety throughout Illinois.

The bill would require all officers to wear body camera, restrict police choke holds and take police discipline out of police contracts. Senate Majority Leader and Black Caucus Chair Kimberly Lightford is spearheading the effort.

