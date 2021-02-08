Illinois Congressman, Others Want Pelosi Fined For Metal Detector Avoidance
Members of the House of Representatives must now pass through a security check with metal detectors before entering the chamber, a new safety measure put into place after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol January 6, in Washington, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
An Illinois Congressman is among several Republicans who want Speaker Nancy Pelosi fined for avoiding the House floor metal detector. Illinois’ Rodney Davis tweeted a copy of the signed letter Friday that calls on the Sergeant at Arms to impose a fine on Speaker Pelosi after she was seen avoiding the metal detector. The move comes in response to the California Democrat early last week ordering violators to pay a fine after several Republican members were seen bypassing the security device. Texas Republican Louie Gohmert was fined five-thousand dollars Friday for not going through the metal detector on his way to the restroom.