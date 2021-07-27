Illinois Department Of Public Health Releases New Coronavirus Suggestions For Schools

The state of Illinois is out with new recommendations for masks in classrooms across the state. The state’s Department of Public Health is recommending a ‘layered’ approach to masks this fall. That essentially means different mask rules for different schools. The IDPH says unvaccinated students should wear masks, but the state is not requiring it. The suggestion for masks for unvaccinated students covers kids as young as kindergarten and would mean all children under 12 may have to mask-up. The IDPH is also recommending social distance and coronavirus testing to start the school year.