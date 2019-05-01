Illinois Deputies Cite Hundreds During Increased Enforcement Of Scott’s Law

Hundreds across Illinois are dealing with citations as sheriff’s deputies across the state stepped up enforcement of Scott’s Law. During the month of April, deputies issued nearly 450 violations of the The Move Over Law in 36 counties. An increased number of tickets were also issued for speeding, using electronic devices, and other violations. Scott’s Law requires drivers in the state to move to another lane when a vehicle is on the shoulder with flashing lights, or to slow down if moving isn’t possible.