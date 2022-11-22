Illinois Drivers Reminded To Buckle up and Drive Sober On Thanksgiving

FILE - Police officers check drivers at a sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, Calif., on Dec. 16, 2011. Prosecutors in seven California counties said Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, that they are seeing a rapid rise in deadly DUI crashes in their jurisdictions just as people begin socializing for the holidays and planning New Year's Eve outings. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

Illinois drivers are being reminded to buckle up and drive sober this Thanksgiving holiday. Proper seat belt use is the single most effective way to save your life in a crash. During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 12 people were killed in motor vehicle related crashes in the state, four of which were drug/alcohol related.