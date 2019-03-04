Illinois Finally Ready To Issue Universal Specialty Plates

This undated photo provided by the Illinois Secretary of State shows the state's new license plate. Illinois is starting a program to replace older license plates that officials say won't cost the budget-strapped state any additional money. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the new program on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016 in Chicago. He says the program will start next year and will be paid for within the agency's current budget (Illinois Secretary of State via AP)

Secretary of State Jesse White says his office is ready to issue the first of Illinois’ universal specialty license plates. Lawmakers approved the idea back in 2015 to switch from individual specialty plates, to a universal plate with room for a decal that supports whatever cause drivers are looking to honor. White’s office says the first of the universal specialty plates could be on the road by the spring.