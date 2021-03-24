      Breaking News
Illinois GOP Congressman Gets Involved In TX Congressional Race

Mar 24, 2021 @ 11:44am
An Illinois Republican congressman is getting involved in the race to replace deceased Texas Congressman Ron Wright. U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois’ 16th District, endorsed Tarrant County, Texas, businessman Michael Wood this week, calling him a pragmatist. Kinzinger also praised Wood for his principled leadership and a move away from former President Trump. Wright died earlier this year from complications involving cancer and coronavirus.

