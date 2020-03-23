Illinois Gov Laments Competition For Supplies Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
(AP Photo/John O'Connor)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says it’s a “wild west” as states compete for supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Pritzker said yesterday that states are competing against each other for supplies. He added that states are also fighting other countries for supplies. Pritzker said his state is getting another shipment of personal protective equipment by today, but that’s only a “fraction” of what’s been requested. He lamented that Illinois is over-paying for those supplies.