Illinois Governor: Five, Maybe Six Days Til Possible ‘Bridge Phase’
Illinois could be a week or so away from taking a big step toward normal. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday said the state’s coronavirus numbers are heading in the right direction, and Illinois could roll back some coronavirus restrictions in ‘five or six more days.’ The so-called ‘bridge phase’ would increase crowds at most places to 50 or 60-percent of capacity. The governor says 70-percent of people over 65, and 50-percent of adults in the state are vaccinated against the virus. He is worried about hospitalization numbers in some places.