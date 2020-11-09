Illinois Governor Isolated After Coronavirus Contact
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is keeping to himself for the next few days. The governor’s office on Friday said the governor will isolate because he was in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus. That person attended a meeting with the governor last week. This is the third time that Governor Pritzker has had to self isolate.