      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois House Okays Vaccine Database

Apr 26, 2021 @ 11:26am
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The state of Illinois is a step closer to making a list of everyone who’s gotten the coronavirus vaccine. The Illinois House on Friday approved a plan to create a vaccine database. Democratic state Rep. Robyn Gabel says the proposal doesn’t require anyone to get the shot, but the plan will keep records on who gets vaccinated and where. Gabel says the idea is to have some demographic data, not keep track of individuals. Republicans in the House all voted against the idea.

Popular Posts
Man Arrested After Causing Disturbance at Joliet Casino
Seven Construction Projects This Summer Of Which Five Are On I-55
Bobcat Spotted for First Time in Southern Will County Nature Preserve
Lemont Man Dies Following ATV Crash
Cesar Guerrero Elected to Joliet City Council At-Large Seat