Illinois House Okays Vaccine Database
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The state of Illinois is a step closer to making a list of everyone who’s gotten the coronavirus vaccine. The Illinois House on Friday approved a plan to create a vaccine database. Democratic state Rep. Robyn Gabel says the proposal doesn’t require anyone to get the shot, but the plan will keep records on who gets vaccinated and where. Gabel says the idea is to have some demographic data, not keep track of individuals. Republicans in the House all voted against the idea.