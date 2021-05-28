Illinois House Passes Bill Addressing Youth Vaping
(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)
The Illinois House is addressing youth vaping in a new bill. The House passed a bill yesterday that could prohibit advertisements for vaping aimed at teens. It could also require vape shops to verify customers are at least 21-years old when purchasing vaping products. The bill would also prohibit vape shops from offering coupons for vape products inside their stores. The measure is headed to the Senate for approval.