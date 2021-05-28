      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois House Passes Bill Addressing Youth Vaping

May 28, 2021 @ 1:20pm
(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer, File)

The Illinois House is addressing youth vaping in a new bill. The House passed a bill yesterday that could prohibit advertisements for vaping aimed at teens. It could also require vape shops to verify customers are at least 21-years old when purchasing vaping products. The bill would also prohibit vape shops from offering coupons for vape products inside their stores. The measure is headed to the Senate for approval.

Popular Posts
Charges Filed in Deadly Joliet Laundromat Shooting
Joliet Police Report: Juvenile Found Shot To Death Behind Laundromat
Tragic Crash In Joliet Takes Life Of Child and Woman
Autopsy Scheduled For Plainfield Man Following Crash On I-55
A new study shows Illinois is leading the Midwest in delinquent mortgages