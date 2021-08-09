      Weather Alert

Illinois’ Largest Public Employee Union Fights Vaccine Mandate

Aug 9, 2021 @ 11:41am
Illinois’ largest public employee union, AFSCME, is fighting a universal vaccine requirement. The union on Friday wrote an open letter to Governor JB Pritzker declaring its opposition to a ‘rigid, universal vaccine mandate.’ AFSCME says vaccinations at the state level should be proactive, not punitive. The union also wants a return to COVID time-off. That policy allowed state employees to take paid time off to deal with the coronavirus, or a quarantine, without having to use their own sick time or vacation days. Governor Pritzker wants workers in the state’s prisons, veterans’ homes, and mental hospitals to all be vaccinated.

