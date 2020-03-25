      Breaking News
Illinois Medicaid Waiver Request Approved

Mar 25, 2020 @ 8:15am
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Illinois is getting a Medicaid waiver request granted. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say the waivers approved for eleven states total on Monday offer new flexibilities to focus state resources on combatting the coronavirus pandemic. The waivers provide relief on things like prior authorization and provider enrollment requirements, suspend certain nursing home pre-admission reviews, and facilitate reimbursement to providers for alternative-setting care caused by facility evacuations.

