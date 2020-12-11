Illinois National Guard Being Sent To LaSalle Veterans’ Home
File photo/Illinois National Guard walk to the testing facility site in Waukegan, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. A drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, the state's first community-based site in Lake County, will open for the public in Waukegan on Sunday, May 3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The Illinois National Guard is now on the ground at the veterans’ home in LaSalle. The home has seen a spike in coronavirus deaths and coronavirus positives. Yesterday, Governor JB Pritzker said the guard will handle some administrative tasks to free-up medical staff at the home to better treat older vets. The governor said earlier in the week that the guard was not going to the home. He did not explain what changed between then and now.