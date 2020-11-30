Illinois Public Health Managers Prepare For Coronavirus Surge
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, delivers the latest numbers for the COVID-19 pandemic during Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's daily press briefing on COVID-19 in his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool)
Illinois’ public health managers say we should know in the next week or two just what Thanksgiving did to the state’s coronavirus numbers. The head of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Ngozi Ezike last week said it will take at least seven days to see if there is a post-Thanksgiving surge. Ezike fears there will be. She’s suggesting people considering staying at home and isolating for two weeks just to be safe.