1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Residents Sue Motorola Mobility

November 2, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Share
Illinois Residents Sue Motorola Mobility
(AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

Thousands of smartphone users in Illinois are suing Motorola Mobility.  The Chicago Tribune reports a lawsuit filed this week accuses the Chicago-based company of breaking its own arbitration provision by refusing to pay a seven-point-million-dollar filing fee in a mass arbitration claim.  The arbitration action claims Motorola violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting personal data from users’ selfie photos without permission.  

Popular Posts

1

"Channahon Has Got Some Big Kitties Now"
2

Worker Dies In Area Industrial Accident
3

Disappointed Fans Following Cancelation of Show At Rialto Sunday
4

Plainfield Man Arrested After Fighting Security at Joliet Grocery Store
5

Joliet Police Chief Taken To The Hospital After Being Punched By Suspect At Joliet Restaurant

Recent Posts