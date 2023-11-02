Illinois Residents Sue Motorola Mobility
November 2, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Thousands of smartphone users in Illinois are suing Motorola Mobility. The Chicago Tribune reports a lawsuit filed this week accuses the Chicago-based company of breaking its own arbitration provision by refusing to pay a seven-point-million-dollar filing fee in a mass arbitration claim. The arbitration action claims Motorola violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting personal data from users’ selfie photos without permission.