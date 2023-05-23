Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias Awards $221,000 to Joliet Public Library

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced that his office is awarding nearly $18 million to 639 public libraries statewide – including more than $221,000 to the Joliet Public Library.

These grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will help provide library services to nearly 12 million patrons statewide and approximately 150,000 Joliet residents.

“Our public libraries play a vital role and serve as the cornerstones of Illinois communities,” Giannoulias said. “Supporting our libraries in their ongoing efforts to best serve the public and providing the financial ability to do so allows them to offer more programs, services and learning materials, which is critical.”

The Joliet Public library intends to use this funding to increase their collection of local-history and Spanish-language materials and for the purchase of e-books.

“I commend the Secretary of State for awarding Joliet Public Library the funds to ensure that every member of the community has access the resources they need,” said State Senator Rachel Ventura (D-43rd District). “I myself enjoy frequenting the library with my daughters and enjoying the classes they have there. This grant continues to make the library a safe, well-equipped place for everyone.”

“This funding will have a significant impact on our community, allowing the library to expand its services, enhance its collection, and provide greater access to educational resources,” said State Representative Lawrence Walsh, Jr. (D-86th District). “The Joliet Public Library helps to foster a love for reading, promote literacy, and empower individuals of all ages. This investment highlights the library’s crucial role as a cornerstone of our community, nurturing intellectual curiosity and contributing to a stronger, more vibrant Joliet.”

The Public Library Per Capita Grants are authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries, which allocates money for books and learning materials, staff, equipment, digital access and new technology. Along with the $18 million in Public Library Per Capita Grants, Giannoulias’ office is awarding grants this fiscal year that total more than $61 million to benefit Illinois libraries.

“Whether offering books, increasing digital and online options, providing children with educational programming outside of school, or increasing literacy, our cities and towns could not thrive without the services our libraries offer,” Giannoulias said. “In an era of increasing budgetary challenges, we need to supply our libraries with the necessary funding to continue current programming and implement new initiatives, services and digital strategies that will allow them to enhance their mission.”

More information about the Public Library Per Capita grant program can be found here.