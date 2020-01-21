Illinois State Police District 5 Releases Number Of Fatal Crashes In 2019
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
Illinois State Police District 5 investigated 23 fatal crashes during the year of 2019. Troopers in District 05, which include Grundy, Kendall and Will Counties answered over 94-hundred calls for service and initiated over 34-thousand incidents in the field last year.
There were over 25-thousand citations written including 572 DUI’s, 148 child restraint citations as well as nearly 12-hundred distracted driving citations. Illinois State Police issued more than 13-thousand speeding tickets and investigated over 36-hundred traffic crashes in the year of 2019.