ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON INTERSTATE 290 – EISENHOWER EXPRESSWAY

Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are investigating a shooting, which occurred on Monday, June 21, 2021, at approximately 10:31 p.m. on Interstate 290 westbound east of Kostner Avenue.
ISP officers responded to the scene of a shooting at the above location and time. Upon arrival, ISP officers learned the driver of the victim vehicle, 20-year-old male of Bellwood, IL, was not struck by gunfire and did not sustain any injuries. The front passenger, 20-year-old male of Elmhurst, IL, and rear passenger, 21-year-old male of Bellwood, IL, from the victim vehicle were transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire.
Preliminary reports indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on Interstate 290 westbound east of Kostner Avenue. At approximately 11:53 p.m., all lanes on Interstate 290 eastbound were closed for the investigation; with traffic diverted off the Interstate to Independence Avenue. All lanes were reopened at approximately 3:43 a.m. The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or have any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.