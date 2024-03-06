1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois State Police Lead Anti-Human Trafficking Operation

March 6, 2024 6:23AM CST
Illinois State Police arrest five people on human trafficking

Illinois State Police arrested five men following a human trafficking investigation in the Danville area. Troopers with the Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted a two-day operation working to identify individuals paying for sex. The five face several charges, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. One of the men also faces drug charges for possessing meth.

Full press release below:

The Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested five individuals during an anti-human  trafficking operation in the Danville area. Beginning on February 28th, 2024, the ISP Division of  Criminal Investigation (DCI) Trafficking Enforcement Bureau conducted a two-day operation  focused on identifying individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts.  

As a result of the operation, each of the following individuals were arrested and charged with Indecent  Solicitation/Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Child (Class 3 Felony), Traveling to Meet a  Child (Class 3 Felony), and Solicitation to Meet a Child (Class 4 Felony). In addition to those charges,  Wagoner was also charged with Possession of Methamphetamine – Less Than 5 Grams (Class 3  Felony). 

  • Salem K. Khan (37) – Cheektowaga, NY 
  • Brett A. Wright (42) – Danville, IL 
  • Eric H. Schmidt (46) – Lisle, IL
  • Andrew M. Cravens (44) – Danville, IL 
  • Bradley J. Wagoner (46) – Westville, IL 

This operation was part of a multifaceted approach by ISP aimed at stopping human trafficking in  Illinois. Participating in the operation with ISP were the Vermillion County MEG, East Central  Illinois Task Force, Task Force 6 personnel and Homeland Security Investigations. The Vermillion County State’s Attorney’s Office also provided support for the operation.   

If you suspect human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888  or text *233733. For more information visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org. You can also email  [email protected]

