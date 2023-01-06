Illinois State Police Make Arrest For Possession of Child Porn

Illinois State Police (ISP), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the arrest of Noah C. Cox, a 22-year-old male from Kankakee, Illinois, for Possession of Child Pornography.

On December 20, 2022, ISP Investigators executed a search warrant at Cox’s residence in the 400 block of S. Roosevelt Avenue in Kankakee, IL. Following the investigation, evidence was secured to support the arrest of Cox.

On January 4, 2023, the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 3-count information, charging Cox with Possession of Child Pornography (Class 3 Felony). Cox was taken into custody and transported to the Jerome Combs Detention Center where he awaits bond hearing.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com.