Illinois State Police Prepare for Increased Holiday Travel
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is generally one of the busiest travel holiday periods of the year. As millions of travelers take to Illinois roadways to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Illinois State Police want to remind motorists to drive safely. The ISP will utilize a combination of enforcement and education to reduce serious crashes and criminal activities. ISP Troopers will be highly visible on the interstates and heavily traveled state routes and will aggressively enforce Fatal Four violations; Speeding, DUI, Distracted Driving and Seat Belts.Drivers can do their part to ensure they, and their passengers, experience safe travels. Simply keeping your eyes on the road, watching your speed, buckling your seatbelt, and refraining from driving after consuming alcoholic beverages, can reduce your chances of being involved in a traffic crash. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving. Troopers will also be on the watch for drivers exceeding speed limits and those who choose to drive distracted.