Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by Driver On I-94

ISP experiences 12th Move Over Law related crash of 2024

Illinois State Police experience 12th move over law related crash of the year. It happed Monday at 2:45 am when State Police were investigating a traffic crash along I-94 near 63rd Street. The ISP squad car was parked and blocking a lane of traffic with emergency lights activated.

The trooper was sitting inside the squad when it was sideswiped by a gray Jeep. An Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) truck was also struck as a result of this crash. The trooper and the driver of the Jeep, 22-year-old David C. Walker of Chicago, IL., were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the IDOT vehicle reported minor injuries but was not transported for treatment.

Walker was cited for the Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Driving While License Suspended.

Already in 2024, ISP has suffered 12 Move Over Law-related crashes with five troopers injured. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes. Offenders face fines of anywhere from 250 dollars to 10-thousand dollars.