Illinois State Police Squad Car Struck by Driver On Interstate 80

ISP experiences 9th Move Over Law related crash of 2024

On February 23, 2024, at approximately 11:15 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a three-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP trooper’s squad car that was hit by a motorist who failed to move over on Interstate 80 westbound, east of LaGrange Road in Will County.

On the above date and time, a trooper from ISP Trooper was handling a crash on Interstate 80 westbound, east of LaGrange Road in Will County. The squad car was stationary with the emergency lights activated. The trooper was inside the vehicle with seatbelt on when it was struck on the rear bumper by a Toyota Camry. A third vehicle was unable to slow down and struck the Toyota. This caused the Toyota to strike squad car a second time. The trooper was transported to an area hospital for the treatment of injuries and was released. The driver of the Toyota, 22-year-old Kenny A. Cornejo of Chicago, IL was charged with the Move Over Law – Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

In 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes where eight troopers sustained injuries. In 2023, ISP had 21 Move Over Law-related crashes; 2024 has suffered 9 to date. ISP reminds the public that the Move Over Law requires all drivers to move over when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated.

A person who violates the Move Over Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years. Additional information can be found at the following link: https://isp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/340d57cd956c453da2de25af804c268d