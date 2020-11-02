      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois State Police Working To Ensure Safety For Tomorrow’s Election

Nov 2, 2020 @ 1:05pm
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat

The Illinois State Police is working to make sure the public is safe for tomorrow’s election. Director Brendan Kelly says troopers have been preparing for months to spot possible threats. He added that troopers and intelligence experts are keeping a close handle on the election, monitoring for any potential problems, and lending support as needed. Kelly mentioned extra patrols will be available to help local police with any issues at polling places as well.

