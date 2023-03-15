1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Illinois Supreme Court Hears Arguments On SAFE-T Act

March 15, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Illinois Supreme Court Hears Arguments On SAFE-T Act
Illinois Supreme Court (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

The Illinois Supreme Court is deciding whether eliminating cash bail is constitutional in the state.  The state’s Supreme Court heard arguments yesterday from lawyers over the controversial provision of the landmark SAFE-T Act.  A Kankakee County judge ruled in December that removing cash bail is unconstitutional and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul appealed to the state’s high court.  A decision from the justices could take several months.

