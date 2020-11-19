Illinois Surpasses 600-Thousand COVID-19 Case Mark
Illinois health officials are reporting that the state has surpassed the 600-thousand case milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials announced over 89-hundred new cases of the virus yesterday, along with 140 additional deaths. More than eleven-thousand people in the state have died from COVID-19 related illnesses since the pandemic began.
Illinois officials are considering COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death in the state. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the finding yesterday as new cases and the death toll from the virus continue to rise. Heart disease and cancer are the two most common causes of death in Illinois.