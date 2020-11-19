      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Illinois Surpasses 600-Thousand COVID-19 Case Mark

Nov 19, 2020 @ 7:59am

Illinois health officials are reporting that the state has surpassed the 600-thousand case milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials announced over 89-hundred new cases of the virus yesterday, along with 140 additional deaths. More than eleven-thousand people in the state have died from COVID-19 related illnesses since the pandemic began.

Illinois officials are considering COVID-19 as the third leading cause of death in the state. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the finding yesterday as new cases and the death toll from the virus continue to rise. Heart disease and cancer are the two most common causes of death in Illinois.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Lifelong Joliet Resident Passes Away at Age 34
Illinois Secretary of State Offices Closing Facilities for COVID-19
Pritzker Says Statewide Stay-At-Home Order Could Be Coming
Joliet Man Facing 16 Felonies Related to Police Chase Through Will County