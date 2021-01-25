Illinois To Begin Phase Two Of Vaccine Distribution Plan
Illinois is starting its next phase of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan today. Phase 1-B includes people 65 and older and front-line essential workers like teachers, first responders, and postal and public transit employees. Front-line hospital and health care workers and long-term care facility workers and residents remain a priority. As of yesterday, more than 680-thousand vaccines have been administered in Illinois.