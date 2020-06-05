Illinois To Expand Coronavirus Testing To Anyone
Bolingbrook COVID testing site at the shuttered Walgreens on Boughton and Whitewater/md
There could be a lot more people in the state of Illinois about to test positive for the coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday said that anyone who wants a coronavirus test will now be able to get one. Tests used to be limited to people who were at risk or people who’d been exposed. There will be 11 sites across the state that offer universal testing, and you can find the full list at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.