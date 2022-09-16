Illinois Unemployment Rate Up Slightly

A man looks at the closed sign in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. With half-a-million people bounced out of jobs in the past month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois' unemployment safety net has been stretched to the limit. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois‘ unemployment rate is up slightly. The state’s Department of Employment Security says the jobless rate rose point-one percent last month to four-point-five percent. Non-farm payroll jobs did jump by more than five-thousand in August.