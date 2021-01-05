Illinois Veterans Groups Call For State VA Boss To Resign
Linda Chapa LaVia, (AP Photo by John O'Connor)
A number of Illinois veterans groups are calling for the head of the Illinois VA to step down. The groups wrote a letter to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker yesterday demanding that VA Director Linda Chapa LaVia resign because of her failure to handle the coronavirus outbreak at the veterans’ home in LaSalle. Thirty-four vets at the home died from the virus. The veterans blame Chapa LaVia’s poor leadership and slow response to the virus.