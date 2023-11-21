Illinoisans Urged To Practice Fire Safety On Thanksgiving
November 21, 2023 4:03PM CST
Illinoisians are urged to practice fire safety while preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Officials say Thanksgiving is the leading day for home fires involving cooking equipment. Tips for preparing food include never leaving food that you are frying, boiling, grilling or broiling unattended. People should also use the turkey fryer outdoors only and keep the area around the stove clear of towels, papers, potholders, or anything that can burn.