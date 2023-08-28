1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Infant Safe After Shelter In Place In Joliet Last Thursday

August 28, 2023 5:54AM CDT
On August 24, 2023, at 7:44 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 1500 block of Ascot Street for a report of a suicidal 35-year-old male that was possibly armed with a handgun. Officers learned that an infant was also inside the residence. A perimeter was established around the residence and a shelter in place order was provided to the immediate area as a safety precaution. Crisis negotiators made numerous attempts to contact the male by phone and by loudspeaker to offer crisis assistance, however no response was received.

As Officers were clearing the scene, a family member located the male inside the residence with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. The infant was located safe by Officers and the child was
checked by Joliet Fire Department paramedics. Identification of the victim will be determined by the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

