Inspection of I-80 Bridge Over Hickory Creek in Joliet
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a routine inspection of the bridge carrying Interstate 80 over Hickory Creek, in Joliet, will require the right lane of westbound I-80 and the ramp from Richards Street to westbound I-80 to be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, weather permitting.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
