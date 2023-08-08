Inspections on I-55 bridges over Des Plaines River

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public that a routine inspection of the Interstate 55 bridges over the Des Plaines River, near Channahon, will begin on Monday, Aug. 7. To complete the inspections, daily lane closures will be required, starting with the southbound bridges until approximately Aug. 14, when inspections begin on the northbound bridges.

The inspections on both bridges are expected to be completed by Saturday, Aug. 19, weather permitting. To minimize the impact to traffic, the southbound closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary.

The northbound closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A minimum of one lane in both directions will remain open during inspections. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Alternative routes are encouraged. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.