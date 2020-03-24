Interstate 80 Ramp to Center Street in Joliet Closed
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the ramp from eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound Center Street, in Joliet, is closed for emergency repairs.
The closure is necessary to perform pavement repairs on the bridge deck.
To accommodate repairs, later this week, the northbound Raynor Avenue ramp to Center Street will close. Motorists are advised to use Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53) to McDonough Street (U.S. 6, 52) to Pleasant Street.
The work is expected to be completed in April.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.