Iowa Leaders Worry About Illinois’ Recreational Marijuana
It’s not just cities in Illinois that are getting ready for legal, recreational marijuana. Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says he’s getting ready as well. As the top prosecutor in Davenport, Walton is reminding everyone that after January 1st marijuana possession will still be illegal in Iowa. Walton says pot that is legal on the Illinois side of the river becomes illegal when you cross the bridge. He says he expects an uptick in the number of marijuana cases he will see next year.