ISBE Approves Full Return To Classrooms

May 20, 2021 @ 1:39pm
A plan is in place to bring all Illinois students back into the classroom this fall. The Illinois State Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution yesterday to support fully in-person learning for the coming school year. Exceptions are being made for students who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and are under a local or state quarantine order. While the resolution supports State Superintendent Dr. Carmen Ayala on the issue, the policy will only officially change when she makes a declaration to require in-person learning.

