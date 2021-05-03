Jeremy Hylka to Turn Himself In After Discharge from Hospital
AMITA Joliet/md
Joliet Police have announced that that they have learned the location of Jeremy Hylka. Hylka is currently admitted in a nearby hospital as a patient. Detectives have been in communication with Hylka’s attorney who has indicated cooperation for him to turn himself in to Joliet Police Detectives upon his release from the hospital. Hylka’s release date from the hospital is unknown.
A Will County Judge has issued an arrest warrant for Jeremy M. Hylka in the amount of $100,000 for the charges of Traveling to Meet a Child and Grooming. The former teacher is accused of allegedly engaging in what authorities have described as “inappropriate communication with a minor.”