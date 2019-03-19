Joliet Central High School to Host 4th Annual Kermés Celebration on May 9

Joliet Central High School is proud to announce their fourth annual “Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can)” Kermés, a celebratory festival to honor the life and legacy of César Chávez, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, in the Joliet Central Student Center, located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. This event is free and open to the public.

Local community organizations and student groups will have exhibit tables throughout the floor, highlighting this year’s theme, “Cultural Kaleidescope”, celebrating culture and community.

Kermés Committee Member Grace Gonzalez said, “As we move into our fourth year of the Sí Se Puede Kermés, the festival continues to grow and evolve with all the changes that are occurring around us and in the community. This year’s theme, Cultural Kaleidoscope, comes from that. The festival embraces all cultures in the community surrounding Joliet Central.”

The Joliet Central Kermés committee will award a scholarship to three Joliet Central High School students during the event. The cultural celebration will also offer diverse food, entertainment, music, dancing, and more. It will be a cultural experience for all ages.

Kermés Committee Member Jeff Grimes said, “”This year there will be an eclectic variety of performers, vendors, food and artists representing the cultural and ethnic diversity that makes our city so special and unique. We want to cultivate a culture of acceptance and community among all of our students and their families. Our primary goal is to infuse pride in the cultural kaleidoscope that is Joliet Central High School among our guests, promoting the idea that understanding and appreciating our diverse DNA strengthens us as a community.”

To become a sponsor or exhibitor, please contact Grace Gonzalez at ggonzalez@jths.org or 815-727-6749.