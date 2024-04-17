1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Joliet Central Spring Musical Little Shop of Horrors – April 18-20 at 7 PM

April 17, 2024 9:26AM CDT
Joliet Central Spring Musical – Alejandro Barrios, Lauren Berrios, Jay Granados-Flores, Dalilah Myers, Natalie Medina, Angela Kranz

The Joliet Central High School Drama & Music Departments invite the community, parents, staff, students, and alumni to their Spring Musical Little Shop of Horrors at 7 p.m. on April 18, 19, and 20 in the Joliet Central High School Auditorium, 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet.  Tickets are available at the door for $10.

Little Shop of Horrors

Little Shop of Horrors is a horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The story follows a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. The musical includes several well-known tunes, including the title song, “Skid Row (Downtown)”, “Somewhere That’s Green”, and “Suddenly, Seymour”.

Don’t miss out on this entertaining musical experience presented by the talented students of Joliet Central High School.

