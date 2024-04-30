It’s Official: Bolingbrook Golf Club To Host LIV Golf This September

Race for the Individual Championship and Final Points in the 2024 Individual Standings to Culminate in Chicagoland September 13-15 at Bolingbrook Golf Club

As first reported on WJOL LIV Golf’s 2024 Individual Championship will be held for the first time at Bolingbrook Golf Club.

LIV Golf officially announcing details for the League’s 2024 Individual Championship, LIV Golf Chicago, taking place September 13-15 at Bolingbrook Golf Club. The 13th tournament of LIV Golf’s 2024 season, the Chicago event will see players compete for final positions in the individual standings and the title of 2024 LIV Golf League Individual Champion and also determine team seedings for the 2024 Team Championship.

Tickets for the Individual Championship go on sale next Wednesday, May 8 at 10 am CDT at LIVGolf.com.

“The passionate sports fans of Chicago have embraced the intense competition and fan-first experience that LIV Golf delivers, and this year it will be an incredible setting for a high-stakes event as players battle it out for the individual title and a roster spot for 2025,” said Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman. “We’re thrilled to return to Illinois with an event at Bolingbrook Golf Club as we celebrate the season-long race and set the stage for the 2024 finale.”

Said Mayor Mary Basta: “We are excited to welcome the star-studded, international field of great players to The Village of Bolingbrook and Bolingbrook Golf Club.”

Designed by famed architect Arthur Hills and partner Steve Forrest, Bolingbrook Golf Club, located just 30 miles from downtown Chicago, features a 156-yard island green on its signature 15th hole. The 7,104-yard layout offers rolling fairways and elevated greens winding around seven lakes. Selected by the PGA Tour as one of the host venues for the Forme Tour in 2021, Bolingbrook will host this year’s LIV Golf Chicago event, where players at the top of the standings will have their sights set on the season-long individual title.

As the final event before the LIV Golf Team Championship, the tournament will also serve as the last opportunity for players to earn points in the 2024 individual standings. Those who finish in the Lock Zone (1-24) will secure their opportunity to play in the League in 2025 while players with expiring contracts who finish in the Open Zone (25-48) will become free agents with the opportunity to be re-signed by their team or picked up by another team. Players finishing in the Drop Zone (49 and below) are relegated out of the League and qualify for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions tournament. Last season, the Individual Championship in Jeddah featured a thrilling playoff between eventual tournament winner Brooks Koepka and Talor Gooch, whose performance secured the 2023 season-long title in a dramatic final-day race with Cameron Smith and Bryson DeChambeau.

Details on the 2024 Team Championship event will be announced soon.

LIV Golf’s global field features 14 major champions as well as many of the sport’s biggest names: Jon Rahm (Legion XIII), Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC), Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), Sergio Garcia (Fireballs GC), Joaquin Niemann (Torque GC), Tyrrell Hatton (Legion XIII), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC), Talor Gooch (Smash GC), and many more.

Throughout the season, LIV Golf League competition will air in the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App, LIV Golf Plus and Caffeine. In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried globally on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and on more than 20 international broadcast partners, delivering league broadcasts in over 180 territories to more than 500 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission are centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.