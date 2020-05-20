Joliet City Attorney Marty Shanahan Relieved of Duties
Joliet/md
WJOL has learned that Corporation Council for the City of Joliet Marty Shanahan has been relieved of his duties. Shanahan had been working as the city attorney since 2015. He also had to separate stints as Interim City Manager. It was last June that the Joliet City Council voted to remove Shanahan from the Interim City Manager position during his second stint in the job. Shanahan was also an applicant for the permanent city manager job but was not a finalist for the position. Sources have told WJOL that it was Interim City Manager Steve Jones who informed Shanahan of his dismissal. Stay tuned WJOL as this is a developing story.