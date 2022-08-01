Joliet City Center Partnership to host Kidz Fest in Downtown Joliet

The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP) is proud to host the 18th annual Kidz Fest in Downtown Joliet presented by Lewis University. The activities kick off at 10:00 a.m. and continue until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6. Activities are free and include pony rides, a petting farm, magic shows, face painting, dance performances and more. Food and beverages will be available for sale. Lewis University is the presenting sponsor and will offer their “mini-campus” as well as have a plane on display. If a child visits and completes the activities at 4 booths, they will receive Pilot Wings. The University of St. Francis is our attraction sponsor. Over 40 other vendors will be on site providing interactive activities for children.
Children aged 12 years and under who live within Joliet city limits and attend a school within Joliet city limits will also have an opportunity to win a ride to school in a fire truck. Parents may visit the Joliet City Center Partnership Info Booth in front of the Rialto Square Theatre on the day of the event to fill out a free entry form.
“Families are the foundation of our community,” said Priscilla Cordero, Executive Director of the City Center Partnership. “We want to provide interactive and fun activities for children while also promoting all that Downtown has to offer.”
Kidz Fest is one of many downtown events produced by the Joliet City Center Partnership in order to provide an opportunity to showcase and promote downtown businesses and boost community pride among Joliet residents and visitors. For more information about this summer’s events in Downtown Joliet, visit www.jolietdowntown.com.