Joliet City Council to Vote on 2020 Budget This Week
The Joliet City Council will vote on an ordinance approving the 2020 annual budget for the city of Joliet. The city will also be voting ordinances for the Joliet Public Library and the Foreign Fire Insurance Board. The City Council had held budget review meetings November 25th and December 11th. The total amount of the 2020 Annual Budget is $329,213,441. The ordinance vote will be held on Tuesday December 17th at the Joliet City Council Meeting at 6:30pm.