Joliet District 86 Board of School Inspectors Approve Teachers’ Contract
After several months of negotiations, the Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors approved a new three-year contract for the Council #86 of the American Federation of
Teachers, Local 604. The three-year wage settlement provides teachers with an average wage increase of 4.00% this year, 3.5% increase next school year, and 3.0% increase for the 2021-2022
school year.
Under the new contract, starting pay for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience is $44,129. The new agreement is retroactive to the beginning of this school year. This settlement
allows District 86 to remain competitive in its ability to attract and retain quality teachers. “I am happy we were able to agree on a contract,” said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “We look forward to working together to provide our students with a quality education.”
The union represents approximately 750 teachers.